Comedianne Melissa Villaseñor shares celebrity impressions and what its like to work on SNL

Melissa Villaseñor is a stand up comedian and voice impressionist . She grew up in Los Angeles and started stand up at 15 at Comedy Camp. She is a regular at the Comedy Store, the improv comedy clubs, and Comedy & Magic Club.

Villaseñor did her first television appearance doing her Ellen DeGeneres and Sarah Silverman impressions on Frank TV on TBS. She was also in the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festivalas part of the New Faces show in 2010. Recently, she played a part as Nora Ephron on Fox's Family Guy as well as various voices on Cartoon Network's Adventure Time.

Villaseñor wrote and will star in her one-woman show called, I'm Not Myself. You can catch Villaseñor performing her many voices in stand up shows all around Los Angeles and the country! You can also see her on Saturday Night Live where she was announced as a cast member for the 42nd season.

