WGN-TV finishes the July sweep #1 or #2 in nearly every M-F newscast

MORNING NEWS

WGN Morning News finished the July sweep #1 with Adults 25-54 at 4am, 5am, 6am, 7am, and 9am. The program also grew its Adults 25-54 M-F rating at 4am (+17%), 5am (+83%), 6am (+17%), and 7am (+13%) when compared to last July. WGN Morning News continues its 8-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with Adults 25-54. WGN News at 9am also beat its nearest competitor by +43% in the time period.

MIDDAY NEWS

WGN News at 11am finished the May sweep #1 with Adults 25-54

EVENING NEWS

WGN News at 4pm, WGN News at 5pm, and WGN News at 6pm finished #2 among all newscasts in their time periods in the July sweep with Adults 25-54. The WGN News at 5pm and WGN News at 6pm also held their audiences from last year.

LATE NEWS

WGN News at Nine finished the July Sweep as the #1 9pm News with Adults 25-54, beating WFLD by 63%. WGN News at Tenfinished #3 with Adult 25-54, beating WBBM by 233%.

