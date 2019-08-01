Slowly warming then increasing humidity

Seasonal temperatures will be in place Friday and Saturday. A slow warmup will have temperatures rise to the upper 80s on Sunday and to near 90 by Monday. Comfortable humidity will be in place today and Saturday but will begin to rise Sunday and remain higher through Tuesday. With high pressure settled into the Great Lakes region, no rain is expected until a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

While we will remain dry for the next several days, southeast Nebraska, eastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma are currently under a flash flood watch that continues until Saturday. Critical fire weather conditions exist in western Montana due to dry conditions with high temperatures and low humidity.