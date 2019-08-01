Mother, 5-year-old girl missing from Albany Park: police

CHICAGO — A woman and her daughter have been missing from Albany Park for a week, according to police.

Thuy Vuong, 34, and Tin, Nguyen, 5, were last seen July 25 on the 3500 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were last seen driving in a 2007 silver four-door Lexus with the license plate BG92819.

Vuong was described as an Asian woman with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Police said she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Tin is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.

01 Aug 19 – Missing – Thuy Voung, 34 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd