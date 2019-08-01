Midday Fix: Eggplant Naan

Posted 12:45 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, August 1, 2019

Soo Ahn, Executive Chef of Band of Bohemia

Band of Bohemia

4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Chicago IL,

http://www.bandofbohemia.com/\

Recipe:

Naan Dough: (this step can be skipped if opting for store-bought Naan)

1/2 Tbsp active dry yeast

2 cups warm water

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 salt

6 cups high gluten flour

Pickled Bell Peppers:

1 cup rice

1/2 cup water

3 ea dried Thai chiles

1 cup champagne vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

10 ea sweet bell pepper

Old Bay Mayo:

1 egg yolk

1/3 cup water

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning

1 pint canola or blended oil

Eggplant:

2 cups semolina flour

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup old bay

5 ea eggplant

3 cups buttermilk

Directions:

Naan Dough:

  1. Combine dry yeast, warm water, and sugar and let rest for 10 minutes
  2. Combine with remaining ingredients and mix in stand mixer on medium speed for 5 minutes or until dough is a smooth texture
  3. Portion into ping pong ball sizes and roll into balls
  4. Allow to rest in fridge covered for 30 minutes
  5. Roll out dough to roughly 6” circles on a heavily floured area
  6. Brush with melted butter
  7. Cook naan on oiled grill or in a cast iron at very high temp (approx 500 degrees)
  8. Naan will cook in about 30 seconds per side

Pickled Bell Peppers:

  1. Slice all peppers and hold in a container with lid
  2. Heat remaining ingredients until simmering
  3. Remove from heat and cool to slightly above room temperature
  4. Strain liquid and pour over peppers
  5. When cool, refrigerate for at least 12 hours

Old Bay Mayo:

  1. Place all ingredients except oil into food processor
  2. Turn on and slowly stream in oil
  3. Remove and store in fridge

Eggplant:

  1. Combine semolina flour, all purpose flour, and Old Bay Seasoning in large mixing bowl
  2. Cut eggplant into thin, approximately 4” long strips (should not exceed the length of the naan)
  3. Toss eggplant with buttermilk in separate mixing bowl
  4. Remove eggplant from buttermilk and toss in flour mixture
  5. Repeat this process once more
  6. Fry eggplant at 350 degrees F for about 2 minutes until golden brown

Construction of finished product: 

  1. Serve eggplant on naan with aioli, fresh gem lettuce, pickled peppers and sliced radish
