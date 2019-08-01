× Man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection with Lincoln Park carjacking

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous” in connection to an attack in Lincoln Park.

A community alert was issued for Adam Bramwell, 32, for a carjacking and an aggravated battery on July 13 on Fremont Street.

Police said there are two warrants out for the arrest of Bramwell.

Anyone who encounters Bramwell is urged to call 911. According to police, citizens should not approach him as he’s considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the July 13 attack is asked to contact the detective division at 312-747-8380.