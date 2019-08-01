Maggie Hendricks talks Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The trade deadline has come and gone for both Chicago teams, as fans now look ahead to the stretch run of the 2019 MLB season.

Once again, the Cubs are in the mix for an NL Central Division title along with a fifth-straight playoff appearance. Theo Epstein got some bullpen help and outfielder Nick Castellanos to add a strong bat to the lineup.

Meanwhile, the White Sox stayed put at the deadline, deciding to hold onto their current players as they finish out the third year of the reubild.

