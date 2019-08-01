Lunchbreak: Porter Kitchen & Deck’s burger recipe & details on Chicago Gourmet’s Hamburger Hop

Chef Kevin Cuddihee, Executive Chef Porter Kitchen & Deck

Porter Kitchen & Deck

150 N. Riverside Plaza

Chicago

https://porterchicago.com/

Event:

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet

September 24-29

Hamburger Hop

  • Date: Friday, September 27, 2019
  • Time: 6-9 p.m.
  • Location: Harris Theater Rooftop – 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago
  • Tickets: www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

  • 4 8 oz prime beef burger patties
  • 4 Turrano Brioche Buns
  • 5 large red onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon porcini mushroom powder
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 8 slices Alpha Morning Sun Truffle cheese
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt

Directions:

  • In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt butter over medium heat
  • Add onions and 1 TBS salt
  • Cook over medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally so that onions do not burn
  • When onions are light brown, add red wine and cook until wine reduces (and no longer smells like alcohol)
  • Add beef stock, black pepper, thyme and vinegar
  • Reduce heat to low and simmer until onions absorb all of the liquid
  • Set aside
  • In a medium, bowl mix mayonnaise, porcini powder and granulated garlic to make the aioli
  • Set aside
  • Season burgers with salt and pepper
  • Cook on a grill until medium (or desired temperature)
  • Melt 2 slices of cheese on each burger
  • Toast buns
  • Smear 1 TBS porcini aioli on bottom bun, top with burger and caramelized onions
  • Enjoy!
