Lunchbreak: Porter Kitchen & Deck’s burger recipe & details on Chicago Gourmet’s Hamburger Hop
Chef Kevin Cuddihee, Executive Chef Porter Kitchen & Deck
Porter Kitchen & Deck
150 N. Riverside Plaza
Chicago
Event:
Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet
September 24-29
Hamburger Hop
- Date: Friday, September 27, 2019
- Time: 6-9 p.m.
- Location: Harris Theater Rooftop – 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago
- Tickets: www.chicagogourmet.org
Recipe:
- 4 8 oz prime beef burger patties
- 4 Turrano Brioche Buns
- 5 large red onions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup red wine
- 1 cup beef stock
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon porcini mushroom powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 8 slices Alpha Morning Sun Truffle cheese
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Kosher salt
Directions:
- In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt butter over medium heat
- Add onions and 1 TBS salt
- Cook over medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally so that onions do not burn
- When onions are light brown, add red wine and cook until wine reduces (and no longer smells like alcohol)
- Add beef stock, black pepper, thyme and vinegar
- Reduce heat to low and simmer until onions absorb all of the liquid
- Set aside
- In a medium, bowl mix mayonnaise, porcini powder and granulated garlic to make the aioli
- Set aside
- Season burgers with salt and pepper
- Cook on a grill until medium (or desired temperature)
- Melt 2 slices of cheese on each burger
- Toast buns
- Smear 1 TBS porcini aioli on bottom bun, top with burger and caramelized onions
- Enjoy!