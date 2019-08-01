Lunchbreak: Eggplant Naan
Soo Ahn, Executive Chef of Band of Bohemia
Band of Bohemia
4710 N. Ravenswood Ave.
Chicago IL,
http://www.bandofbohemia.com/\
Recipe:
Naan Dough: (this step can be skipped if opting for store-bought Naan)
1/2 Tbsp active dry yeast
2 cups warm water
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs
1/2 salt
6 cups high gluten flour
Pickled Bell Peppers:
1 cup rice
1/2 cup water
3 ea dried Thai chiles
1 cup champagne vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
10 ea sweet bell pepper
Old Bay Mayo:
1 egg yolk
1/3 cup water
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp salt
1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning
1 pint canola or blended oil
Eggplant:
2 cups semolina flour
2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup old bay
5 ea eggplant
3 cups buttermilk
Directions:
Naan Dough:
- Combine dry yeast, warm water, and sugar and let rest for 10 minutes
- Combine with remaining ingredients and mix in stand mixer on medium speed for 5 minutes or until dough is a smooth texture
- Portion into ping pong ball sizes and roll into balls
- Allow to rest in fridge covered for 30 minutes
- Roll out dough to roughly 6” circles on a heavily floured area
- Brush with melted butter
- Cook naan on oiled grill or in a cast iron at very high temp (approx 500 degrees)
- Naan will cook in about 30 seconds per side
Pickled Bell Peppers:
- Slice all peppers and hold in a container with lid
- Heat remaining ingredients until simmering
- Remove from heat and cool to slightly above room temperature
- Strain liquid and pour over peppers
- When cool, refrigerate for at least 12 hours
Old Bay Mayo:
- Place all ingredients except oil into food processor
- Turn on and slowly stream in oil
- Remove and store in fridge
Eggplant:
- Combine semolina flour, all purpose flour, and Old Bay Seasoning in large mixing bowl
- Cut eggplant into thin, approximately 4” long strips (should not exceed the length of the naan)
- Toss eggplant with buttermilk in separate mixing bowl
- Remove eggplant from buttermilk and toss in flour mixture
- Repeat this process once more
- Fry eggplant at 350 degrees F for about 2 minutes until golden brown
Construction of finished product:
- Serve eggplant on naan with aioli, fresh gem lettuce, pickled peppers and sliced radish