Kenny G talks over Skype about his early career, golfing, and Kanye serenade

For over three decades, world-renowned saxophonist Kenny G has made the adult contemporary charts his home. The smooth jazz superstar has sold over 75 million records worldwide, making him the highest-selling instrumental musician in modern times. His 1992 album Breathless is still the best-selling instrumental album ever, with over 15 million copies sold.

In concert is where he really shines. The master musician knows how to captivate an audience. His graceful, sometimes playful melodies are bursting with passion and emotion. His stage presence is just as captivating, with his long, curly locks swooshing through the air as he plays.

There is a reason why Kenny G is a Grammy Award winner and one of the best-selling artists of all time. Seeing him perform live is an incredible, uplifting experience that will leave you breathless.

Kenny G will be playing September 5th and October 19th

Genesee Theatre

Arcada Theatre

http://www.kennyg.com