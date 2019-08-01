High school students work to build better relationship with CPD, their community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group of high school students and recent graduates are working to build better relationships with Chicago police and to make their communities a more peaceful place.

The students at North Lawndale College Prep were inspired by the Six Principles of Non-Violence by Martin Luther King Jr., such as “accepting suffering without retaliation” to achieve an important goal. It’s a message they’re sharing with police.

The students are known as Peace Warriors. They are present and former students at the high school specially trained to defuse potentially violent situations by advocating for peace.

“It’s really a great opportunity for our scholars to work with our 10th district police. We really want to shout them out for coming back to create relationships in the community,” Luke McShane, principal, said.