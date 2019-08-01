× David Montgomery earns high praise quickly in Bears’ training camp

BOURBONNAIS – Getting high praise in the National Football League usually takes some time and patience. But David Montgomery is breaking that mold just a little bit this offseason.

The running back isn’t just earning praise from his teammate, but also his head coach Matt Nagy, who early in training camp paid him a compliment that would flatter a veteran.

“He has some of the best vision that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Nagy of Montgomery. “He feels where the defenders are before they show up, so that’s good.”

Really, it’s great for the team’s third-round pick, who is expected to see a healthy amount of playing time in the Bears’ backfield with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis. His body of work at Iowa State, where he rushed for 2,925 yards and had a knack for breaking multiple tackles on his way to big runs, has been complemented by his early work in OTAs and training camp.

“The signs he’s shown are definitely very promising,” said Cohen of Montgomery. “He’s a strong runner, and he can also cut. His legs are very strong. He led the NCAA in broken tackles. So I’m ready to see him ball.”

Montgomery has been much more subdued with his hopes for his first season with the Bears.

“Really just to come out and help the team anyway possible,” said Montgomery of his goals for his rookie season with the Bears. “Special teams, if they need me on offense, I’ll be there. Just trying to be a catalyst on the team and help wherever I can.”

There will be a lot of places for Montgomery to do so since his versatile style of play fits in well with Nagy’s offense. While he did shower him with high praise, the head coach did warn that there is still a lot of adjustment Montgomery will have to do once he hits the field and deals with NFL-level players.

“The defenders in this league are a little bit bigger, they’re a little bit faster, and they hit a little bit harder,” said Nagy. “The one thing that he did in his career is he protected that football. I think that’s what he’s going to have to continue to focus on is make sure that this is a new league, and I know that he’ll do that.”

Nagy will find out soon enough when he along with the rest of the Bears as they hope the promise of their rookie running back will come to fruition.