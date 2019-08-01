Danny Farquhar retires & joins the White Sox as a minor league instructor
CHICAGO – After April 20, 2018, the goal was for the pitcher to return to the mound for the White Sox and continue his Major League Baseball career.
Danny Farquhar did all he could to make that happen despite nearly dying after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm in the dugout that night after pitching against the Astros.
But just over a year later, Farquahar has decided to leave the game of baseball on the field and return to the White Sox in a different capacity.
As a 6 year old kid, I stood on the field at Joe Robbie Stadium and I knew that was where I belonged. As a 24 year old kid, I took the mound as a Major League Baseball player for the first time and the adventure of a lifetime began. This game is a part of me, and a part of my family. I am forever indebted to it for the memories, experiences, and knowledge it has given me. As a 32 year old kid, I am closing a chapter much sooner than anticipated. But I am proud of the perseverance I have had, overcoming obstacles through every season, and can ultimately hang up my cleats knowing I left all I had on the field that I love. But my journey with baseball is far from over. I love this game and am honored to continue the journey on the other side with the @whitesox. I hope through my career and life experiences I can make an impact on future generations of MLB players. Thank you to @bluejays @athletics @yankees @mariners @raysbaseball @whitesox for giving me the opportunity to live my dream! Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and fans for the support and friendship. Thank you to my parents and sister, who never once doubted my ability to make it. Thank you to my wife and kids, the Fark5! You have never left my side on every step of this journey and I can’t wait to continue the adventure with you.
Farquhar announced on Instagram that he’s retiring at the age of 32 and will join the White Sox as a minor league pitching instructor.
“As a 32-year-old kid, I am closing a chapter much sooner than anticipated. But I am proud of the perseverance I have had, overcoming obstacles through every season, and can ultimately hang up my cleats knowing I left all I had on the field that I love,” said Farquhar in the post. “But my journey with baseball is far from over. I love this game and am honored to continue the journey on the other side with the @whitesox.
“I hope through my career and life experiences I can make an impact on future generations of MLB players.”
General manager Rick Hahn confirmed the move but said it wasn’t an idea that came up just after his brain hemorrhage.
“We have discussed with Danny going back well prior to the aneurysm,” said Hahn of Farquhar. “We think he has a great deal of upside and a great future in coaching and player development and we’re excited that he decided to join us.”
He does so after his release from the Yankees in June after signing a minor league deal with the club this past offseason. Farquhar pitched in parts of seven seasons for the Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays, and White Sox, coming to Chicago in July of 2017 and making the major league roster that August.
He pitched in 23 games with the White Sox, compiling a 3-1 record with a 4.84 ERA with 21 strikeouts compared to six walks.