× Danny Farquhar retires & joins the White Sox as a minor league instructor

CHICAGO – After April 20, 2018, the goal was for the pitcher to return to the mound for the White Sox and continue his Major League Baseball career.

Danny Farquhar did all he could to make that happen despite nearly dying after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm in the dugout that night after pitching against the Astros.

But just over a year later, Farquahar has decided to leave the game of baseball on the field and return to the White Sox in a different capacity.

Farquhar announced on Instagram that he’s retiring at the age of 32 and will join the White Sox as a minor league pitching instructor.

“As a 32-year-old kid, I am closing a chapter much sooner than anticipated. But I am proud of the perseverance I have had, overcoming obstacles through every season, and can ultimately hang up my cleats knowing I left all I had on the field that I love,” said Farquhar in the post. “But my journey with baseball is far from over. I love this game and am honored to continue the journey on the other side with the @whitesox.

“I hope through my career and life experiences I can make an impact on future generations of MLB players.”

General manager Rick Hahn confirmed the move but said it wasn’t an idea that came up just after his brain hemorrhage.

“We have discussed with Danny going back well prior to the aneurysm,” said Hahn of Farquhar. “We think he has a great deal of upside and a great future in coaching and player development and we’re excited that he decided to join us.”

He does so after his release from the Yankees in June after signing a minor league deal with the club this past offseason. Farquhar pitched in parts of seven seasons for the Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays, and White Sox, coming to Chicago in July of 2017 and making the major league roster that August.

He pitched in 23 games with the White Sox, compiling a 3-1 record with a 4.84 ERA with 21 strikeouts compared to six walks.