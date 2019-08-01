× Teen ‘Peace Warriors’ hold training with police to help build relationship with community

CHICAGO — Students on the city’s West Side Thursday were “training” police officers.

The “Peace Warriors” are present and former North Lawndale College prep students who are specially trained to defuse potentially violent situations by advocating for peace.

The teen advocates held a meeting Thursday with 10th District police officers to work on building a better relationship between police and the community.

The Six Principles of Non-Violence by Martin Luther King was the focus of the discussion.

Students said they are inspired by King’s guiding principles, such as “accepting suffering without retaliation” to achieve an important goal.