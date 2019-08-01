Chicago spent nearly $34K on hunt for Humboldt Park alligator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago's efforts to capture the Humboldt Park alligator has been added up to a total of $33,649.

Chance the Snapper's capture will cost taxpayers $10,806 and the Streets and Sanitation Department is shelling out $22,842.

More than $6,100 was spent on overtime for workers at Animal Care and Control as well as to pay Frank Robb, the trapper who was flown in from Florida.

The city called Robb in for help a week after the gator was first spotted in the lagoon. Robb captured Chance the Snapper on July 16 and the city paid him a $2,500 fee.

The city also paid $853 for Robb's hotel, $613 for his rental car and $699 for his plane ticket.

Chance the Snapper is now living in his new home in Florida.