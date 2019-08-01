Chicago brewery creates new beer to honor Humboldt Park alligator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A local brewery created a new beer in honor of the Humboldt Park alligator.

Revolution Brewing is calling the new beer "Humboldt Gator." The beer will feature hints of pineapple and coconut to give it a tropical taste. Revolution thought the flavors would make a great tie-in.

Revolution pub brewer John Palos said the coverage of the gator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" was a cool little slice of Chicago news.

"Everyone's really excited about it, so we just wanted to kind of tap in on that a little bit and connect with the neighborhood as well," he said.

Humboldt Gator is only available at Revolution's brew pub in Logan Square and its tap room in Avondale.