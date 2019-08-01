Chicago brewery creates new beer to honor Humboldt Park alligator

CHICAGO — A local brewery created a new beer in honor of the Humboldt Park alligator.
Revolution Brewing is calling the new beer "Humboldt Gator." The beer will feature hints of pineapple and coconut to give it a tropical taste. Revolution thought the flavors would make a great tie-in.
Revolution pub brewer John Palos said the coverage of the gator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" was a cool little slice of Chicago news.
"Everyone's really excited about it, so we just wanted to kind of tap in on that a little bit and connect with the neighborhood as well," he said.
Humboldt Gator is only available at Revolution's brew pub in Logan Square and its tap room in Avondale.
Tomorrow is the debut of Humboldt Gator, our Chance the Snapper tribute beer. This Pub- and Taproom-exclusive is a pineapple coconut Wit with piña colada notes and a heart full of summer. A dollar from each pour will go to neighborhood nonprofit @westtownbikes and their youth education programs. We would describe the finish as snappy.