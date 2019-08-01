Chicago brewery creates new beer to honor Humboldt Park alligator

Posted 12:27 PM, August 1, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A local brewery created a new beer in honor of the Humboldt Park alligator.

Revolution Brewing is calling the new beer "Humboldt  Gator." The beer will feature hints of pineapple and coconut to give it a tropical taste. Revolution thought the flavors would make a great tie-in.

Revolution pub brewer John Palos said the coverage of the gator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" was a cool little slice of Chicago news.

"Everyone's really excited about it, so we just wanted to kind of tap in on that a little bit and connect with the neighborhood as well," he said.

Humboldt Gator is only available at Revolution's brew pub in Logan Square and its tap room in Avondale.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.