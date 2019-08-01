× At least 17 hurt after crash involving 2 school buses in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — At least 17 people were transported to hospitals after a crash involving two school buses, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Unincorporated Libertyville Crash Update:

Approximately 17 transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Approximately 70 evaluated by paramedics. More info to come. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

The accident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at Route 137 and River Rd, in unincorporated Libertyville. According to authorities, the incident involves students from North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp in Northbrook.

Officials say approximately 17 were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and at least 70 were evaluated by paramedics.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said parents should not come to the scene, and that arrangements are being made to bring the students back to camp. Parents who have questions can call 847-272-7250 for more info.

Crash Update (no critical injuries):

Incident involves students from North Suburban YMCA Summer Camp (Northbrook)

PARENTS: DO NOT COME TO THE SCENE, arrangements being made to bring students back to camp. Call 847-272-7250 for more info. pic.twitter.com/5ebqp35W3H — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) August 1, 2019

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.