Think of music, happiness and over-excited yelling and you`ll definitely think of 22 year old rising star "Blanks" (real name: Simon de Wit). The Dutch musician rapidly built an international fan base by his YouTube channel `Music by Blanks` which he started at the age of 15 and is heading towards 1 million subscribers. His "Style Swaps" have led to collaborations with mega DJ Armin Van Buuren, and more recently Ariana Grande gave love for his remake of `Thank You, Next.`As Blanks is focusing on original music more and more, he spoke to WGN Morning News about his success & love of 80`s music.
YouTube Personality ‘Blanks’ Talks About His Success and Love of 80’s Music
