YouTube Personality ‘Blanks’ Talks About His Success and Love of 80’s Music

Posted 7:44 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, July 31, 2019

Think of music, happiness and over-excited yelling and you`ll definitely think of 22 year old rising star "Blanks" (real name: Simon de Wit). The Dutch musician rapidly built an international fan base by his YouTube channel `Music by Blanks` which he started at the age of 15 and is heading towards 1 million subscribers. His "Style Swaps" have led to collaborations with mega DJ Armin Van Buuren, and more recently Ariana Grande gave love for his remake of `Thank You, Next.`As Blanks is focusing on original music more and more, he spoke to WGN Morning News about his success & love of 80`s music.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.