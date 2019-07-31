× White Sox hold off on major moves at the trade deadline

CHICAGO – Many looked to their bullpen and even a few to first base as possible areas where they could move current players on their roster to build for the future.

Alex Colome, Aaron Bummer, Jace Fry, maybe even Jose Abreu, with just one year left on his deal, could be shipped out of town by the White Sox for someone who could aid their rebuild in the coming years. With the team improved yet well out of contention, many expected that at least one of those players wouldn’t be in the Guaranteed Rate Field locker room Wednesday night.

But in the end, only one pitcher got traded, and he’s on the 60-day IL.

Nate Jones’ trade to the Rangers in exchange for minor league pitchers Ray Castro and Joseph Jarneski was the only move that Rick Hahn made as the trade deadline came an went at 3 PM CST on Wednesday.

Abreu, Bummer, Colome, and Fry all remain with the White Sox, as a deal was never quite enticing enough for Rick Hahn to pull the trigger.

“All of our conversations were centered around long-term fits; some of them involving pieces off the big league club and even many that were more of the prospect-for-prospect variety,” said Hahn of this year’s trade deadline. “As you come to these points in time where you have the opportunity to improve the club, there’s the natural desire for all of us in the front office to make moves.

“We’d prefer to make trades than not make trades, but given where we’re at in terms of this rebuild, it made even more sense to only move if there was something that made sense for the long term and that did not present itself.”

That means the White Sox continue on with the final two months in the third year of the rebuild without any major moves at the major league level. The most intriguing storylines for the final two months remain with the team’s prospects, including Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal.

Today the latter was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte while Robert continues to hit well enough with the Knights (.350, 5 HR, 14 RBI) that he could earn a late-season call-up.

But trade deadline fireworks will have to wait till at least 2020, as the deals didn’t seem quite right for Hahn as the third year of the rebuild starts to wind down.