WGN-TV presents the 18th annual ‘WGN Back-to-School Kids Fair’

WGN-TV PRESENTS THE 18th ANNUAL“WGN-TV BACK-TO-SCHOOL KIDS FAIR”

SPONSORED BY FELDCO

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 – The 18th annual “WGN-TV Back-to-School Kids Fair” will be held Friday, August 9, 6am – 9am, at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago, sponsored by Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors. WGN Morning News will broadcast live from the event. The FREE fair will feature food, fun, health screenings, safety tips and everything parents need to get kids ready for school. Public transportation is recommended as parking is extremely limited. Visitors to the WGN-TV Kids Fair should use the FREE parking lot located at 3900 N. Rockwell St., while spots last, just east of the Chicago River and accessed from Irving Park Rd. This is the same lot used for remote parking for Chicago Cubs games. Text FAIR to 97999 to get Kids Fair info and directions sent to your phone.

There will be plenty of entertainment including performances from The Jesse White Tumblers and The Happiness Club . Fun activities include face painting, a petting zoo, mascots, inflatable Bounce Houses R Us bouncers, My Gym and a dunk tank. Kids will also be able to learn new things about the animal kingdom at the Brookfield Zoo booth. StoryBus, Open Books and Author Dr. Elana Ashley will be available for some reading and story time.

A-Z Entertainment DJ/Karaoke, Santa’s Village Azoosment Park, New Music School, Medieval Times, Poetry Foundation, UniverSoul Circus and balloon artist Smarty Pants will also be present to keep children entertained throughout the morning.

While supplies last, Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors will be generously donating backpacks and school supplies to Chicago area kids, PLS Financial Services will be handing out backpacks, Kenneth J. Allen Law Group will be handing out notebooks, Nissan and Liberty Bank will also be giving away supplies. Other supplies will be available at the WGN booth’s “Wheel-of-Fun,” compliments of Cook Brothers. Other “Wheel-of-Fun” sponsors include Bristol Renaissance Faire, Culver’s , Dunkin, SkinnyPop Popcorn, Ann Sather, Learning Express Toys, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs. The official T-shirt vendor of the Kids Fair is Art-Flo . Vitalant (formerly LifeSource) will have their own ‘wheel-of-fun,’ Aspira of Illinois will be giving away tote bags and other items, and Rose Pest Solutions will provide insect repellents.

Fairgoers can visit with their favorite Chicago teams: Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Dogs, Chicago Fire, Chicago Sky, Chicago Wolves, Chicago Red Stars and Chicago Fire Pitch.

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Care Van will provide immunizations to all visitors (PLEASE BRING YOUR IMMUNIZATION RECORDS). In addition, Vision & Sensory Integration Institute will provide free vision screenings, Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures Van and Orthodontic Experts will provide free dental checks. Other booths include Metropolitan Family Services, Resurrection University, and Nyhan, Bambrick, Kinzie & Lowry. Be sure to bring your child’s vaccine records so that AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston can fully complete your child’s school forms and be ready for the first day of school.

Sport Clips will generously provide free haircuts to students. Abt Electronics will be on hand with the latest in back-to-school gadgetry. Attendees can also check out the Illinois Secretary of State child safety seat checkpoint booth, which will answer questions about child seat safety. Nissan will also have a booth giving out supplies and information about family friendly cars. The Girl Scouts of the Greater Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will be on hand with program information. Thanks to Chicagoland North Corvette Club for their assistance with parking.

In addition, attendees can visit the BodyArmor and Pepsi booths for free refreshments. Connie’s Pizza and Ann Sather will join the fair once again. Power Crunch, GoGo Squeez, Moo & Oink, Affy Tapple and Tony’s Fresh Market will be providing food and drinks. Dunkin’ Donuts will also be passing out samples throughout the fair. Vienna Beef will be strolling around the fair with their hot dog cart. Kona Ice, a favorite for all ages, will be here to provide a refreshing dessert as well as Eli’s Cheesecake Company.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com