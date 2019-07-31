× Vehicles damaged by bricks, rocks thrown from South Side overpass

CHICAGO — Bricks and rocks thrown from a South Side overpass damaged five vehicles early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at about 1 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue. As vehicles were traveling southbound on Michigan, the objects were dropped, causing damage to the vehicles’ windshields.

A witness at the scene said one person suffered minor scrapes in the incident, but police said no injuries were reported.

So far, no one is in custody.

This incident happened just hours after three boys were arrested for throwing rocks at a Chicago police sergeant’s squad car. Police said the officer passed under a train viaduct at Western and Cermak when the rocks were thrown. She sustained a minor cut to her arm from the shattered windshield but is expected to be OK.

The boys, ages 10 and 11, were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.