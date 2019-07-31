Time for Talent: Special Olympics presents Chicago Ducky Derby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alexandra McMillin from Special Olympics Illinois and Roy Adorjan from RNR Studios talks about the Chicago Ducky Derby annual fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois! McMillin talked about the fundraising event as Adorjan spray painted a yellow duck in 30 seconds for "Time for Talent." Thousands of people will be able to adopt the rubber ducks and watch them splash into the Chicago River and race to the finish line. The race kicks off at 10 am at 401 North Michigan Avenue. Splashdown for the Ducky Derby is at 1 pm at Wabash Ave. Bridge. This fun family event will benefit more than 23,000 athletes across Illinois.

Chicago Ducky Derby for Special Olympics Illinois

August 8, 2019

Family Festival starts at 10:00 am

Splashdown: 1:00 pm

www.chicagoduckyderby.com

#chiduckyderby