WATCH LIVE: Pritzker signs bill preventing employers from asking applicants about salary history

CHICAGO — If you’re interviewing for a job in Illinois, there’s a question employers soon won’t be able to ask you. It deals with pay.

Governor JB Pritzker is signing a bill into law that prohibits businesses from asking applicants about their salary history. It will be signed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chicago Women’s Park and Gardens, 1801 South Indiana Avenue.

In January, the governor had signed an executive order that banned state agencies from asking state job candidates about their previous pay.