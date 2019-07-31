New book documents fading advertisements painted on old Chicago buildings

It started as a hobby. Joe Marlin started taking photos of old ads on the side of Chicago buildings a few decades ago. Now, he's compiled those photos into a new book. It's called "Fading Ads of Chicago." Click the player above to see him talk about a few of the old ads on the WGN Morning News.

