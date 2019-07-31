× Midday Fix: Fatoush Salad

Lamees Dahbour, chef and owner of Mama Lamees in San Francisco, entrepreneur and graduate of La Cocina, the Bay Area’s culinary incubator

https://lacocinasf.org/

Event:

Event is sold out but to join the wait list go here

July 31

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We Are La Cocina Guest Chefs Dinner

Big Jones

5347 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois

https://bigjoneschicago.com/events/

Recipe:

Serves from 8 – 10 PPL

1 pound of Tomatoes

3/4 pound of cucumber

1 pound of Radish

2 heads of Romain lettuce

1 bunch of green onions

1 bunch of Parsley

1 bunch of mint

1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup of olive oil

1 1/4 TBSP of salt

1 pound of Crispy Pita Bread

Directions: