Midday Fix: Fatoush Salad

Posted 11:45 AM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, July 31, 2019

Lamees Dahbour, chef and owner of Mama Lamees in San Francisco, entrepreneur and graduate of La Cocina, the Bay Area’s culinary incubator

https://lacocinasf.org/

Event:

Event is sold out but to join the wait list go here

July 31

6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

We Are La Cocina Guest Chefs Dinner

Big Jones

5347 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois

https://bigjoneschicago.com/events/

Recipe:

Serves from 8 – 10 PPL

  • 1 pound of Tomatoes
  • 3/4 pound of cucumber
  • 1 pound of Radish
  • 2 heads of Romain lettuce
  • 1 bunch of green onions
  • 1 bunch of Parsley
  • 1 bunch of mint
  • 1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup of olive oil
  • 1 1/4 TBSP of salt
  • 1 pound of Crispy Pita Bread

Directions:

  • Wash the vegetables thoroughly and dice them medium size.
  • Add the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and stir.
  • Place the salad onto a serving bowl and top it with the Fried Pita Bread

 

 

