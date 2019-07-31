Midday Fix: Fatoush Salad
Lamees Dahbour, chef and owner of Mama Lamees in San Francisco, entrepreneur and graduate of La Cocina, the Bay Area’s culinary incubator
Event:
Event is sold out but to join the wait list go here
July 31
6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
We Are La Cocina Guest Chefs Dinner
Big Jones
5347 N. Clark St., Chicago, Illinois
https://bigjoneschicago.com/events/
Recipe:
Serves from 8 – 10 PPL
- 1 pound of Tomatoes
- 3/4 pound of cucumber
- 1 pound of Radish
- 2 heads of Romain lettuce
- 1 bunch of green onions
- 1 bunch of Parsley
- 1 bunch of mint
- 1/3 cup of fresh lemon juice
- 1/3 cup of olive oil
- 1 1/4 TBSP of salt
- 1 pound of Crispy Pita Bread
Directions:
- Wash the vegetables thoroughly and dice them medium size.
- Add the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and stir.
- Place the salad onto a serving bowl and top it with the Fried Pita Bread