× Man fired 14 shots with AK-47 near Jane Addams Tollway: police

GILBERTS, Ill. — Prosecutors said a man fired 14 shots from an AK-47 rifle near the Jane Addams Tollway because he heard giggling outside of his window.

Steven Mendoza, 24, of Gilberts, Illinois, has been charges with one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Kane County prosecutors allege Mendoza became upset around 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard giggling outside of his window in the 100 block of Park Court. His neighbors had six to eight visitors in their yard. That’s when he fired the shots in the air toward the tollway, which is near his home.

On Sunday, Mendoza’s bail was set at $10,000. If he pays 10% to get on out jail, the judge said he must temporarily surrender all of his guns.

Mendoza’s next court date will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Kane County Judicial Center.