Man fatally shot in West Side

Posted 6:20 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37PM, July 31, 2019

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed on the sidewalk in the West Side of Chicago Wednesday.

Around 4:55 p.m., the 20-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of S. St. Louis Avenue when an unknown man on foot fired shots toward his direction.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the lower back and body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

