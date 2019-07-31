Man denied bond after his 3-year-old son dies in accidental shooting

CHICAGO — Bail has been denied a man charged when his 3-year-old son died after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the head at a Chicago home.

Ronald Davis of Chicago is charged with endangerment leading to death and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He appeared Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court. It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police say the 29-year-old Davis left a loaded gun in a place where the child, identified as Mikah Davis, was able to access the weapon.

Police have said Mikah’s family told police they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home on the city’s South Side and found a gun near the boy.

A police spokesman says Davis has an arrest record that includes felony convictions, which prohibits him from having firearms.

