Lunchbreak: Buttermilk pancakes with salted caramel whipped butter, fresh berries & maple syrup
MAD Social’s Executive Chef Josh Salmeron
MAD Social
1140 West Madison Avenue
Chicago, IL 60607
https://www.madsocialchicago.com/
Recipe:
Pancakes
Makes 6
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
3/4 cup milk
1/4 cup shortening or butter, melted
Directions:
In a larger size bowl, mix sugar, baking powder, and flour. Make an indent in the center of the mix and add milk, egg, and oil. Mix until you achieve a creamy consistency.
Heat a non stick pan to medium heat. Ladle ¼ cup of batter and watch the pancakes until the top layer is coated with bubbles. Gently flip using a spatula. Set aside.
Recipe:
Salted Caramel Butter
1 stick of unsalted butter butter
1 1/2 tablespoon of caramel sauce
Directions:
In a small bowl, beat soften butter add a pinch of salt, and your favorite caramel sauce. Mix until texture is light and fluffy. Store for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.