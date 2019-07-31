× Lunchbreak: Buttermilk pancakes with salted caramel whipped butter, fresh berries & maple syrup

MAD Social’s Executive Chef Josh Salmeron

MAD Social

1140 West Madison Avenue

Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.madsocialchicago.com/

Recipe:

Pancakes

Makes 6

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup shortening or butter, melted

Directions:

In a larger size bowl, mix sugar, baking powder, and flour. Make an indent in the center of the mix and add milk, egg, and oil. Mix until you achieve a creamy consistency.

Heat a non stick pan to medium heat. Ladle ¼ cup of batter and watch the pancakes until the top layer is coated with bubbles. Gently flip using a spatula. Set aside.

Recipe:

Salted Caramel Butter

1 stick of unsalted butter butter

1 1/2 tablespoon of caramel sauce

Directions:

In a small bowl, beat soften butter add a pinch of salt, and your favorite caramel sauce. Mix until texture is light and fluffy. Store for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.