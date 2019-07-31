Jussie Smollett’s attorneys back in court Wednesday for special prosecutor hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A judge is expected to hear arguments about the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into how the Jussie Smollett case was handled.

The hearing Wednesday could lead to key decisions on how this case proceeds. There is a challenge to the appointment of a special prosecutor, and also a challenge to whether Smollett’s attorneys are properly licensed to practice in Illinois.

The former "Empire" actor is not expected at court Wednesday, but his New York and Los Angeles-based attorneys are expected to argue their recent motion, which questions the judge’s decision to appoint a special prosecutor.

The person selected would review the controversial handling of the Smollett case by the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, which led to the dismissal of 16 felony charges.

The actor could be re-charged, in what Chicago police say was a staged hate crime attack back in January.

Another motion before Judge Michael Toomin Wednesday is a new challenge by retired Judge Sheila O'Brien. She claims Smollett’s attorneys have failed to file the proper paperwork to practice in Illinois. She believes their motion challenging a review of the case should be thrown out.

Judge Toomin had ruled on the appointment of a special prosecutor a month ago, and has been in the process of searching for the appropriate person to fill that role.