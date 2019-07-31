How to get free guacamole from Chipotle on National Avocado Day

CHICAGO— In honor of National Avocado Day on Wednesday, Chipotle is giving away free guacamole.

In order to score this delicious deal, you will need to order an entree through the Chipotle mobile app or you can use the promo code “AVOCADO” at check-out on their website.
You will have the choice of free guac as an add-on to your meal, a side item or as a regular order of chips and guacamole.
On National Avocado Day last year, Chipotle said they had one of their most successful sale days ever.
The offer is only valid on July 31.
