Giolito and deGrom don't disappoint, but the Mets breakthrough late to beat the White Sox

CHICAGO – With the trade deadline, and all the stress that brings, behind both teams, it was time to enjoy a classic pitcher’s duel.

Jacob de Grom took the mound for the Mets while Lucas Giolito did the same for the host White Sox as the best starter for each team squared off a Guaranteed Rate Field. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff contention, but fans figured they’d see an October-worth showdown from the starters.

de Grom and Giolito didn’t’ disappoint, each working through the seventh, each allowing just one run with a high amount of strikeouts. In the end, it came down to the bullpens, and the Mets won that battle in the final innings.

Alex Colome, who wasn’t traded by the White Sox at the deadline despite heavy interest from around the league, endured a bad ninth inning. Hurt by an error to being the frame, he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk which allowed the Mets to grab the lead.

The White Sox got one back in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the bad top of the inning as New York won it 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Giolito finished his seven innings with just three hits allowed along with the one run, as he struck out nine batters with just three walks. deGrom topped him in the strikeouts, finishing with 11 “K’s” with two walks as he allowed five hits and the run.

The ninth inning was the decisive moment, and it didn’t go well for the White Sox from the start. Wilson Ramos led off the inning with a two-hopper to Tim Anderson deep at shortstop, but he couldn’t get corral it and was charged with an error. J.D. Davis followed that with a single. Todd Frazier’s hit after that brought home Aaron Altherr – who ran for Ramos – to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

After a pair of strikeouts around a walk, Michael Conforto brought home a pair of runs on a single to make it 4-1. Leury Garcia got a run back in the ninth on a solo homer, but Edwin Diaz allowed nothing else as a classic pitcher’s duel went the Mets’ way.