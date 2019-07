VOLO, Ill. — Police have confirmed a fatal crash in Volo Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on US Route 12 involving one truck.

Crash investigators remain on the scene. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said US-12 is expected to be closed in both directions for the next couple of hours.

*VOLO CRASH UPDATE*

Route 12 closed in both directions for significant amount of time. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 31, 2019

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Confirmed fatal crash involving one truck. Crash investigators are on the scene. US-12 will be closed for the next two to three hours. https://t.co/f9lZaaYtdw — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 31, 2019