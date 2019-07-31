End of summer getaway deals from travel expert Kendra Thornton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delevan, WI

Nestled along the beautiful shoreline of Delavan Lake sits Lake Lawn Resort, perfect for a quick or extended family summer getaway. It is one of Wisconsin’s most popular summer resorts and an easy 2-hour drive from downtown Chicago.

$149 per night in July and August.

Maui, Hawaii

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is located on 40 spectacular oceanfront acres on Maui’s famed Kaʽanapali Beach. This award-winning resort offers unlimited activities and newly renovated suites in a setting of pure island paradise. Five-night packages start at $999 per person for travel now through December 13, 2019.

Snowmass, Colorado

Set right in the middle of Snowmass village is the new Limelight-Snowmass offering countless activities and dining options and a quick drive to nearby Aspen. August rooms are just under $300 per night.

Cancun, Mexico

The Hotel Riu Dunamar, located on the Costa Mujeres beach in Quintana Roo, only 30 kilometres from Cancun. All inclusive rates for a 7-night stay including flights, hotels, meals, drinks and transfers through Apple Vacations are $899 per person, plus you’ll receive a $35 spa credit per adult for their signature 80-minute Renova massage. Book by July 31 for travel September on select dates in September (18th, 20th, 25th and 29th).

