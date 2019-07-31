End of summer getaway deals from travel expert Kendra Thornton

Delevan, WI

Nestled along the beautiful shoreline of Delavan Lake sits Lake Lawn Resort, perfect for a quick or extended family summer getaway. It is one of Wisconsin’s most popular summer resorts and an easy 2-hour drive from downtown Chicago.

$149 per night in July and August.

Maui, Hawaii

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa is located on 40 spectacular oceanfront acres on Maui’s famed Kaʽanapali Beach. This award-winning resort offers unlimited activities and newly renovated suites in a setting of pure island paradise.  Five-night packages start at $999 per person for travel now through December 13, 2019.

 

Snowmass, Colorado

Set right in the middle of Snowmass village is the new Limelight-Snowmass offering countless activities and dining options and a quick drive to nearby Aspen.  August rooms are just under $300 per night.

 

Cancun, Mexico

The Hotel Riu Dunamar, located on the  Costa Mujeres beach in Quintana Roo, only 30 kilometres from Cancun.  All inclusive rates for a 7-night stay including flights, hotels, meals, drinks and transfers through Apple Vacations are $899 per person, plus you’ll receive a $35 spa credit per adult for their signature 80-minute Renova massage. Book by July 31 for travel September on select dates in September (18th, 20th, 25th and 29th).

 

