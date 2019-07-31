× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ St. Louis

*The Cubs and Cardinals have now played 10 games this season, and the home team has won every one. This is the first time the home team has won the first 10 games of any MLB matchup in a season since 2009, when the home team won the first 11 Giants-Padres games.

*Chicago’s pitching has been very consistent lately, as the Cubs have allowed five or fewer earned runs in each of their last 19 games, their second-longest streak in the past 25 years. The 19-game streak is tied for the third longest in the majors this year behind the Dodgers (23 straight in May-June) and the Red Sox (21 straight in April-May).

*The Cubs have won each of Kyle Hendricks’ last 10 starts against St. Louis. That’s the longest team winning streak in any pitcher’s starts against the Cardinals since the Mets beat the Cards 12 straight times with Sid Fernandez starting from 1987-90.

*Hendricks has had some tough luck overall lately, as he has given up two or fewer runs in five straight starts but the Cubs have lost all five. The five straight starts allowing two or fewer runs but having his team lose the game is tied for the longest streak by any MLB pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920); this is the ninth time it has happened over that span, with the most recent streak prior to Hendricks being by the Cubs’ own Ryan Dempster in 2012. Dempster was later traded to the Rangers that season in exchange for Hendricks and Christian Villanueva.