City hands out lighter suspensions to stars of “Windy City Rehab”

CHICAGO–The City of Chicago has backed off a threat to hit the stars of “Windy City Rehab” with a one-year suspension for a slew of alleged code violations.

Contractor Donovan Eckhardt and Alison Gramenos buy and flip houses on the HGTV series.

But the building department found Eckhardt’s company failed to get permits and inspections on three garages built by his company.

Inspectors say Eckhardt and Gramenos also removed flooring at two buildings without securing the area.

The department has suspended Eckhardt’s contracting license for 45 days and suspended permitting privileges for both stars until they fix the issues.

Gramenos says she’s working with new contractors.

Season two of “Windy City Rehab” is set to air early next year.