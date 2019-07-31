Chris Bleck talks Bears & Baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Yes, it was just a few hours after the MLB trade deadline, but when it comes to Jarrett Payton, most conversations start with the Bears.

That's especially true in 2019 as the team takes part in one of their more anticipated training camps in the last decade thanks to a great 2018 season.

Chris Bleck of ESPN 1000 was happy to discuss some of the early storylines from the Bears on Wednesday's show with Jarrett while also discussing moves at the trade deadline from the teams in Chicago.

You can see their segments from Wednesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.