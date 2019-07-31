Chicago radio DJs share their recommendations for Lollapalooza 2019

CHICAGO— Lollapalooza starts Thursday in Grant Park, and local radio DJs are sharing which acts they’re looking forward to seeing the most.

Fred and Angi from KISS 103.5 are looking forward to a variety of artists.

Angi is excited to see Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande and Meek Mill.

"I love that he's already performed a bit since he's been freshly sprung," Angi said about Meek Mill. "I'm excited to see him on a festival stage."

Fred said he was excited about one artist and one artist only— Kacey Musgraves.

Frankie Robinson from WGCI 107.5 said Lollapalooza is great because there are so many acts and so many different genres of music. She was also surprised there were so many Grammy award-winning and nominated artists this year.

She said she's looking forward to seeing Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne and Janelle Monáe. She said Lil Wayne can bring different generations of people together— even her mother likes Lil Wayne.

Lin Brehmer from 93 WXRT said he's a veteran Lollapalooza goer and is ready for the festival this year. He recommends seeing Gary Clark Jr., the Q Brothers and Hozier. He even said he ventured to the EDM stage last year and liked that everyone was dancing like crazy.

For the full schedule of where and when to see your favorite artists, you can check on the Lollapalooza website.