August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Dangerously hot weather coming Friday and Saturday
-
How did Chicago’s weather records start?
-
Warmer temperatures approach upcoming week
-
-
Humidity worsens with a weekend warm up
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Warm, comfortable summer days ahead
-
Temperatures increase with possible thunderstorms
-
Heat wave coming to an end with expected thunderstorms
-
-
Hot, humid week ahead
-
Sunny, hot weekend ahead
-
Weekend heat wave approaches