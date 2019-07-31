A Sunny start to August

Under the influence of a dry, mild, Canadian-source high pressure air mass centered just to our north, August 2019 will start out with our second consecutive day of 100 percent sunshine. July ended on a sunny note and the month as a whole measured 78 percent of possible sunshine according to Chicago’s veteran weather observer Frank Wachowski – it was actually the first month this year with above normal sunshine.

With a blocking pattern aloft, the high pressure will move very little in the coming days, allowing mostly sunny skies to prevail through the weekend. As the high pressure slowly modifies, temperatures will go up a couple degrees each day and humidity will also slowly rise into the 60s. Monday could be a partly sunny, hot and humid day as southwest winds lift temps and humidity ahead of an approaching cold front that will likely trigger periods of showers/t-storms Tuesday into Wednesday.