Woman accused of urinating on Walmart potatoes turns herself in

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A woman accused of urinating on potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart turned herself in to police.

West Mifflin police said in a news release that a worker at the store noticed urine on the floor and notified a loss prevention officer. That officer called police after surveillance video showed a woman appearing to pee on the potatoes around 10 p.m. on July 24.

After police shared images of the suspect, they said in a news release that a woman identified as Grace Brown went to the station with her lawyer to confess. WPXI reports that a Walmart employee saw the 20-year-old in the act, according to a store representative. Police would not confirm the report.

Walmart sent the station this statement on the alleged incident:

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has recommended she be charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.