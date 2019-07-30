× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday NY Mets

➢ The Mets rank fourth in MLB in post All-Star break run differential at +26, while the White Sox (-42) rank third last, ahead of only the Pirates (-43) and Tigers (-49).

➢ The White Sox have gone 4-7 in interleague play, posting a -16 run differential, while the Mets have gone 7-4 with a +14 differential. On the road in interleague play, New York has gone 3-1 with a +10 differential.

➢ Pete Alonso has 34 home runs and 50 walks in his rookie season. He is just the sixth rookie since 2000 to slug at least 30 HR and draw at least 50 BB, along with Cody Bellinger (30 HR, 64 BB), Aaron Judge (52 HR, 127 BB), Jose Abreu (36 HR, 51 BB), Mike Trout (30 HR, 67 BB) and Albert Pujols (37 HR, 69 BB).

➢ Jose Abreu owns a career .919 OPS in interleague play. This ranks fifth in franchise history among players with at least 300 PA in such games, trailing Frank Thomas (1.052), Jermaine Dye (1.026), Magglio Ordonez (.985) and Paul Konerko (.943).

➢ Noah Syndergaard has 699 strikeouts in 107 games as a Met. With one more, he will become the third fastest Met to 700 strikeouts with the team, behind only Dwight Gooden (93 games) and Jacob deGrom (104 games).