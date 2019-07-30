× Tim Anderson activated off the Injured List before the White Sox series opener with the Mets

CHICAGO – One of the reasons the White Sox have struggled to start the second half has been the absence of a few critical players in their lineup.

One of them is Tim Anderson, who has been out of the lineup since June 25th when he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Red Sox in Boston.

But after a month out of the lineup and a few rehab games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, Anderson is ready to make his return to the White Sox lineup.

On Tuesday, the White Sox activated the shortstop from the injured list and will likely start tonight as the White Sox open a three-game series with the Mets at Guaranteed Rate Field tonight.

In his fourth year with the White Sox, Anderson is enjoying the most success of his career, hitting .317 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI with a .324 on-base percentage and a .491 slugging percentage. The shortstop had an incredible start to the season in April when he was named the American League’s Player of the Month after hitting .381 with six homers and 17 RBI, with his celebrations also gaining the attention of those around the league.

While not as outstanding as the first month of the season, Anderson has still been very productive with a .283/.313/.428 slash line with five homers and 19 RBI since April. Anderson was out of the lineup since June 25th with the injury and over the past week played five games with the Charlotte Knights, going 8-of-23 with a homer and four RBI.

Outfielder Ryan Cordell will go to Charlotte to make room for Anderson on the major league roster while itcher Carson Fullmer also comes up to the White Sox roster as he replaces the demoted Dylan Covey.