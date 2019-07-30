× Gov. Pritzker signs legislation expanding Scott’s Law

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new legislation Tuesday expanding the state law aimed at protecting law enforcement officers, first responders and road workers.

Scott’s Law requires drivers to move over and slow down for stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles on the road. The law is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed while assisting at a crash site.

The new legislation expands Scott’s Law to cover more workers and increases penalties for violations.

It extends Scott’s Law protections to include a stationary authorized vehicle with oscillating lights, first responders, IDOT workers, law enforcement officers, and any individual authorized to be on the highway within the scope of their employment or job duties.

It also increases the minimum fine to $250 for a first violation of Scott’s Law and to $750 for a second or subsequent violation, as well as adding a $250 assessment fee for any violation of Scott’s Law which will be deposited into a new dedicated fund to produce driver education materials, called the Scott’s Law Fund.

Criminal penalties will increase to a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, if a violation results in damage to another vehicle or a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to one to three years in prison, if a violation results in an injury or death of another person. Under the new law, an aggravating factor will be added to reckless homicide charges if Scott’s Law was violated.