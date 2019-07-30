‘Pink Lady Bandit’ arrested in North Carolina in connection with 4 bank robberies across East Coast

CHARLOTTE, NC — The hunt for a woman the FBI has dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” ended with an arrest Sunday.

The woman, identified by the FBI as Circe Baez, 35, is accused of robbing four banks across the East Coast since July 20. Federal authorities gave her the Pink Lady Bandit nickname because of the distinctive pink handbag she carried during at least two of her robberies, the FBI in Charlotte, North Carolina, said. The FBI says the woman is 130 pounds and between five-feet-two to five-feet-four inches tall.

During each robbery, the FBI said the Pink Lady Bandit showed a bank teller a note demanding money.

The first robbery took place July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, about 23 miles west of Harrisburg.

Three days later, authorities say the Pink Lady Bandit robbed a bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the state’s eastern shore.

Between Thursday and Saturday, the Pink Lady Bandit robbed two banks in North Carolina. The first in Ayden, about 90 miles east of Raleigh, on Thursday. The Pink Lady Bandit then traveled 180 miles southwest to Hamlet and robbed another bank on Saturday, the FBI said.

The FBI Charlotte division said Baez and an accomplice identified as Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested in connection with the four robberies. The two were arrested without incident in Charlotte, the FBI said.

Baez and Morales are being held at the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina, on a $4 million bond each. The two are also facing possible charges from other state and federal agencies.