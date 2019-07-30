Person questioned after woman found dead in Park Ridge home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead inside a home in Park Ridge.

Park Ridge police said they responded to the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue for a well-being check around 12 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they discovered a woman dead inside the home.

The medical examiner has identified the woman as 74-year-old Judith Krystyniak.

Police are calling the woman’s death suspicious, and they’re not saying how she may have died.

Authorities also said the incident was isolated and that there was no danger to the public.

Park Ridge police are being assisted in this death investigation by the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

