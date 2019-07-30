Officials seek to tear down home where slain 5-year-old AJ Freund lived

The home located at 94 Dole Ave. in Crystal Lake was once occupied by AJ Freund and his family.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Authorities in Crystal Lake want to tear the down the house where a boy was beaten to death.

Prosecutors say the parents of AJ Freund beat him in April, then buried his body in a shallow grave. JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund Sr., 60, are in jail, charged with his murder.

In May, city inspectors found 41 violations in the home, including  health hazards, such as mold and evidence of rodent infestation, the Chicago Tribune reports. The home was declared unfit for occupancy.

The Freunds missed a city deadline to make repairs or demolish the house.

A hearing will eventually be held to determine the home’s fate.

