Man charged with murder during social media-arranged sale in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. — A man was charged with fatally shooting a woman during a sale arrangement of an item that was posted online.

Marvin Gibson-Jones, 21, of Calumet City, Illinois was charged with first degree murder, according to police.

On July 23, Lisa York, 41, of Hobart, Indiana was shot and killed in the parking lot at 2500 Bernice Road around 6:07 p.m. Officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head. She was sent to St. Margarets North Hospital and was pronounced dead.

A man also sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was sent to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in stable condition.

Police investigated and found the shooting occurred over the sale of an item that was listed on a social media site.

Gibson-Jones is scheduled to appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. on July 30.

