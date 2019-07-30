Dear Tom,

How long has it been since Chicago has had a record low temperature?



Thanks,

Bob Matthei

Dear Bob,

It surprising what a few 90-degree days do to our perception and recollection of our recent weather. It was less than six months ago during last winter’s Polar Vortex when the city set back-to-back record lows in late January. On January 30 the mercury dropped to minus 23 shattering the old record of 15 below zero set in 1966. The next morning the temperature plunged to minus 21 eradicating the old January 31 low temperature record of minus 12 logged in 1985. Additionally, the city also set a record for the date’s lowest maximum temperature on March 4 when the high struggled to just 12 degrees, erasing the previous record of 17 established more than a century ago in 1890.