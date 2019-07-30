High pressure—winds off the lake

High pressure will dominate the Chicago area weather in the coming days with sunny skies during the day and clear skies at night. Winds with an easterly component will be observed almost daily resulting in afternoon temperatures warming perhaps 5 to 10 degrees higher inland than along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

July should go out with another day of 100% sunshine. This will boost the monthly average to around 79% of possible sunshine – the sunniest July since 2012 when we had 81%. It will also be the first month this year with above normal sunshine.

August should begin on a sunny note with 100% sunshine perhaps occurring each of the first 3 and possibly 4 days if forecasts pan out.